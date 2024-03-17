Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.