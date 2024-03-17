Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daniel J. Lippis Sells 1,715 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $92.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.