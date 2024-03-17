Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

