Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
EGO stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
