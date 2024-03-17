Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,304. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

