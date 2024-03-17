Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $513.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

