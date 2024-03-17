Elme Communities (ELME) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Elme Communities has a payout ratio of 1,440.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Elme Communities by 543.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

