ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Stock Price Up 12.2%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 7,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

ElringKlinger Trading Up 12.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.