ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Stock Price Up 12.2%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 7,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
ElringKlinger Trading Up 12.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ElringKlinger
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.