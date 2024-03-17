Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.40. Embecta shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 104,367 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

