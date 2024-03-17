Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Down 2.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.26 ($0.20). 644,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 776,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.61 ($0.20).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.14.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.