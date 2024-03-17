Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Down 2.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.26 ($0.20). Approximately 644,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 776,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.61 ($0.20).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £13.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.14.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.