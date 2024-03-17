Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

