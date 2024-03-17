Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMP.A

Empire Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Empire

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$32.70 on Friday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52.

In other news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.