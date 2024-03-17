Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.86.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$32.70 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

