Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Empire
Empire Trading Down 0.8 %
Insider Activity at Empire
In related news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.