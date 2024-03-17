Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5186 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49.

E stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ENI has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1,303.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

