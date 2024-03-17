Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CEO Michael J. Christenson Buys 100,000 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EVC stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EVC. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entravision Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 39.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 165.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.