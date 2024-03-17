EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $201.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $203.04.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

