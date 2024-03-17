EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.0 %
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.97%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
