EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.0 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.