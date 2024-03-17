EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 301,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

