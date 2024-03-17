EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

