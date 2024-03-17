EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,045 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

NULG opened at $74.34 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

