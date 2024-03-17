EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.
Onsemi Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.