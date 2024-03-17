EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

