EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $2,416,320.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $298.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

