EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 968,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,425,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About EQTEC

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.