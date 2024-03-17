Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

