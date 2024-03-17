Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

