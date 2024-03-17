Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €86.35 ($94.89) and last traded at €85.60 ($94.07). 104,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.30 ($93.74).

Euronext Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.49.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

