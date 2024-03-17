EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 178008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $220,221. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.