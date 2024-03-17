Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

