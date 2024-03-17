Everest Group, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Everest Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NYSE EG opened at $392.87 on Friday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 62.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

