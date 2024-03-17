EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $18.06. EverQuote shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 103,317 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,982.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

