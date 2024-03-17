Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$10.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.45.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

