Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at C$14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.45.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0702509 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.