Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0702509 EPS for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
