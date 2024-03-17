Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.21. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

