Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director David Mounts Gonzales Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

