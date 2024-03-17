Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 20,168 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

PLTR opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 261.03, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

