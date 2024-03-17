Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

