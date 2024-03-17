Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8 %

EXPD stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.