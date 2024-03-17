Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of EYEN opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

