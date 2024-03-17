Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE FFH opened at C$1,519.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,375.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,246.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$870.31 and a 12 month high of C$1,533.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,725.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

