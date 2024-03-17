Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 12.5%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 198,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 68,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Faraday Copper from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

