Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 12.5%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 198,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 68,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on FDY shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Faraday Copper from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
