FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Critical Analysis

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) and Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Shimadzu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies -15.77% -20.66% -11.20% Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Shimadzu shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FARO Technologies and Shimadzu, as provided by MarketBeat.

FARO Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Shimadzu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FARO Technologies and Shimadzu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $358.83 million 1.06 -$56.58 million ($2.99) -6.73 Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.82

Shimadzu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FARO Technologies. FARO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimadzu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. It also provides FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It sells its products to automotive, aerospace, and metal and machine fabrication industries. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

