Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $424.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $256.32 and a one year high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

