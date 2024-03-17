Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.47 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -8.47 Delek Logistics Partners $1.02 billion 1.69 $126.24 million $2.90 13.64

Volatility and Risk

Delek Logistics Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Delek Logistics Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% Delek Logistics Partners 12.37% -102.99% 8.38%

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Ferrellgas Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. In addition, the company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. Further, it is involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. The company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2023, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 803 service units for propane distribution locations. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

