Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 1%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 295,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 282,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.70. The company has a market cap of £24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

