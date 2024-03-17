Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of GSM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $837.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.00.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
