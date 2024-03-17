Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $837.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.