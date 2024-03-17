Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 8.40% of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

