Financial Comparison: Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) vs. Its Peers

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -17.11% -25.38% 1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.65, indicating that their average stock price is 465% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.14 billion $418.76 million 15.86

Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 398 1550 2297 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining competitors beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

